Qtum (QTUM) Market Cap Reaches $1.36 Billion

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 9th. In the last week, Qtum has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $1.36 billion and approximately $466.89 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $13.77 or 0.00025109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,798,729 coins and its circulating supply is 98,764,926 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Qtum is qtum.org . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Qtum

