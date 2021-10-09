QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,261 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Standard Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 870.2% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 456 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,513,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 645,746 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $85,619,000 after acquiring an additional 17,383 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QCOM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.62.

QCOM traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.55. 6,920,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,744,278. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $121.05 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

