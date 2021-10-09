Quant (QNT) Market Cap Tops $3.58 Billion

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Quant coin can currently be purchased for approximately $296.65 or 0.00544070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Quant has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. Quant has a total market cap of $3.58 billion and $62.78 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000184 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000084 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000974 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $592.83 or 0.01087299 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000051 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quant Coin Profile

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a coin. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official website is quant.network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

