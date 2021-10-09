Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,987,279 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 329,682 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.43% of Quanta Services worth $179,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,689 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.46.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $112.77 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.18 and a 52 week high of $119.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 1.25.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.23%.

In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,598.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

Recommended Story: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.