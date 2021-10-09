Quark Price Reaches $0.0322 on Major Exchanges (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Quark has a total market capitalization of $8.86 million and $1,561.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Quark has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar. One Quark coin can now be purchased for $0.0322 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000207 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Quark

Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 275,152,109 coins. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Quark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

