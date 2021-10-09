Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires 65,218 Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,218 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.09% of Westlake Chemical worth $10,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 8.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Westlake Chemical by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $153,475,000 after acquiring an additional 168,049 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CEO Albert Chao acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $86.21 per share, for a total transaction of $258,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,099,561.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $98.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake Chemical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.40.

Shares of WLK opened at $98.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.47. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $106.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.42.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.97%.

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

