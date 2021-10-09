Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires 94,158 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 60.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,546 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 94,158 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $9,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,368,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 66,553 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth $1,390,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth $16,879,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James set a $47.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $36.50 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $34.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.67.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

