Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 158,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,506,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Molson Coors Beverage as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,742,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,965,000 after purchasing an additional 300,512 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,524,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,634,000 after acquiring an additional 24,389 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,577,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,115,000 after acquiring an additional 310,915 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,570,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,198,000 after acquiring an additional 110,378 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 23.2% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,301,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,868,000 after acquiring an additional 622,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TAP shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.73.

NYSE:TAP opened at $46.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $32.54 and a fifty-two week high of $61.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of -18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director Louis Vachon bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.04 per share, with a total value of $138,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.