Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires Shares of 149,056 Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 149,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,899,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.39% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.6% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 14,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VWOB stock opened at $77.37 on Friday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $76.15 and a 52 week high of $82.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.23.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.273 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%.

Recommended Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.