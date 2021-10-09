Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires Shares of 43,509 Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 43,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,224,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 1,785.7% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total transaction of $1,153,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total value of $2,134,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,215,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,528,206.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 383,000 shares of company stock worth $141,979,560 in the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $304.91 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.49 and a 12-month high of $497.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $399.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.43.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Argus boosted their price target on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.21.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

