Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Boosts Stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 102.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,455 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 30,091 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $8,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adams Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk in the second quarter worth $892,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,403,368 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $202,241,000 after purchasing an additional 23,593 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 4.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the second quarter valued at $1,053,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the second quarter valued at $19,486,000. 94.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ZEN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.00.

In related news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total value of $688,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total transaction of $6,017,456.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,470 shares of company stock valued at $14,929,148. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZEN stock opened at $112.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.05. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.28 and a 12 month high of $166.60. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $318.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.17 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.88%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

