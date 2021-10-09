Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 280.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,291 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.56% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $8,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Independent Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the first quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Australia ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EWA opened at $25.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.98. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 1 year low of $19.57 and a 1 year high of $27.43.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.