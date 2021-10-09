Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 1,224.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,192 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,644 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.05% of NetApp worth $9,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 20.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,085 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NetApp in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in NetApp by 453.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 112,094 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,146,000 after acquiring an additional 91,823 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in NetApp in the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in NetApp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,237 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total value of $397,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $165,658.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,367 shares of company stock worth $933,039. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTAP. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Fox-Davies Capital cut shares of NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.71.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $91.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.20. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.90 and a 52 week high of $94.32.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. NetApp’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.