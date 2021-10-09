Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 204.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,087 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $8,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 19,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 10,343 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 10,330 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 57,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

TER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $109.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.28 and a 12 month high of $147.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.46 and its 200 day moving average is $123.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 8.66%.

In related news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total transaction of $499,588.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,635.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $28,300.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

