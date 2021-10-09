Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys 1,048,379 Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 997.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,153,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,048,379 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.21% of Hecla Mining worth $8,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HL. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 13.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,648,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,382,000 after purchasing an additional 201,023 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the second quarter worth $784,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 6.8% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 311,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 19,863 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the first quarter worth $1,463,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 2.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 435,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

HL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.62 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.68.

NYSE HL opened at $5.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.57, a P/E/G ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.87 and its 200-day moving average is $6.76. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $9.44.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.49 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 4.18%. Hecla Mining’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

Hecla Mining Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.