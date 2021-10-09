Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys 188,867 Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 458.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,867 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.18% of Open Lending worth $9,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 979,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,200,000 after acquiring an additional 407,232 shares in the last quarter. Ronit Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Open Lending by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Open Lending during the 1st quarter worth $8,837,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Open Lending during the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Open Lending during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on LPRO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Open Lending presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.64.

Open Lending stock opened at $33.51 on Friday. Open Lending Co. has a one year low of $24.67 and a one year high of $44.00. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.55 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.26 and a 200-day moving average of $38.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 9.13 and a quick ratio of 9.13.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.43. Open Lending had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 158.97%. The business had revenue of $61.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS. Open Lending’s revenue was up 177.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Open Lending Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Open Lending news, Director Gene Yoon sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $15,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 330,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total transaction of $10,513,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,261,626 shares of company stock valued at $42,850,042 over the last quarter. 25.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.