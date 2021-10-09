Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys 29,717 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,717 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.44% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $8,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 405.4% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 218.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1,083.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $52.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.23. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $52.13 and a 1-year high of $55.16.

