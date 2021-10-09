Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys 5,438 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 53.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,587 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,438 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $10,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Tesla in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its position in Tesla by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 40.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on TSLA. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $657.62 price target (down previously from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $614.55.

Tesla stock opened at $785.49 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $379.11 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The firm has a market cap of $777.65 billion, a PE ratio of 409.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $735.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $681.14.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total transaction of $787,162.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,507 shares in the company, valued at $34,954,423.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.38, for a total value of $995,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,497 shares in the company, valued at $12,933,919.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,698 shares of company stock valued at $61,747,994 over the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

