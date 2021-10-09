Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys New Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 238,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,107,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.08% of Iron Mountain as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 213.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,699,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,801 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,441,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 600.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 483,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,462,000 after buying an additional 414,436 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,134,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $979,052,000 after buying an additional 258,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IRM opened at $42.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.61 and a 200-day moving average of $43.17. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $49.58.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 29,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total value of $1,414,682.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $89,652.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,097 shares of company stock worth $1,558,413 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

