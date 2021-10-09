Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys New Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,333,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 121 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $205.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.91. The company has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 0.79. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.60 and a 1 year high of $234.56.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $329.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.16 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 48.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.15, for a total value of $140,468.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,714,616.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.56, for a total value of $134,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,665 shares of company stock valued at $4,461,884. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

