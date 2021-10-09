Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Cuts Stock Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd cut its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 41.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 81,392 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.22% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $11,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 80.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 336,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,892,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $658,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 31,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,921,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $103.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.33. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $76.33 and a one year high of $111.44.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.