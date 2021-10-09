Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Grows Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 850.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,347 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $8,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 75,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,108,000 after acquiring an additional 43,590 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in EPAM Systems by 342.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,414,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the second quarter worth $1,071,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in EPAM Systems by 7.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,680 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,427,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its position in EPAM Systems by 162.5% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 35,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,162,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the period. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $586.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $609.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $523.32. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.83 and a twelve month high of $648.72. The company has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.41, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.36.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EPAM. Citigroup raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $571.00.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 643 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.00, for a total transaction of $390,944.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.74, for a total value of $778,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,187 shares of company stock worth $4,284,034 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

