Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $10.29 Million Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lessened its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 692,393 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 672,871 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $10,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 123.7% during the second quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 1,198.1% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 148.2% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:F opened at $15.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.46 and a 200-day moving average of $13.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $7.23 and a twelve month high of $16.45.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $24.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.94.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

