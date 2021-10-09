Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $10.33 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,785 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,405 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $10,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 96.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.89.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,919.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock opened at $84.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $90.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.53 and its 200 day moving average is $82.48.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

