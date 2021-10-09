Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $10.59 Million Stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 252.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,378 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of Alleghany worth $10,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the second quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 53 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Alleghany in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Alleghany in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE Y opened at $647.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Alleghany Co. has a 1-year low of $537.82 and a 1-year high of $737.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $656.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $670.78.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $17.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.89 by $1.50. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 8.54%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Alleghany from $890.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Alleghany Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

