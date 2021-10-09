Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $11.86 Million Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 420.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,745 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,449 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $11,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 37.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 37.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 110.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET opened at $371.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $363.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.99. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.35 and a 1 year high of $384.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.27, for a total transaction of $3,722,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,216 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,650.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.26, for a total value of $80,797.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,011.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 213,180 shares of company stock valued at $78,646,127. 22.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.33.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

