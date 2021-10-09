Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $8.41 Million Stock Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 1,207.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,798 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Catalent were worth $8,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Catalent by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,500 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total transaction of $494,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 2,191 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.25, for a total transaction of $287,568.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 233,173 shares of company stock valued at $30,195,756. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTLT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.55.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $130.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 42.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.43 and a 12-month high of $142.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.10.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Catalent had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

