Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $9.36 Million Stake in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 78.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,709 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.43% of iShares US Financials ETF worth $9,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Financials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $85.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.83 and its 200 day moving average is $81.47. iShares US Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $54.42 and a 12 month high of $86.12.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.