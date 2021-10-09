Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $9.56 Million Holdings in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,089 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.15% of Coherent worth $9,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coherent by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,097 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coherent by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,314,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $611,756,000 after purchasing an additional 18,143 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Coherent in the second quarter worth $79,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Coherent in the second quarter worth $752,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Coherent in the second quarter worth $14,274,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coherent alerts:

COHR stock opened at $252.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -51.02 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $248.77 and its 200-day moving average is $256.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Coherent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.74 and a 1 year high of $270.99.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. Coherent had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $395.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.35 million.

A number of analysts have commented on COHR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Coherent to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Susquehanna cut shares of Coherent from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Coherent in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Coherent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.17.

Coherent Profile

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.