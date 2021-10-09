Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 596.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,751 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $10,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,140,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,008,912,000 after acquiring an additional 878,022 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $483,793,000 after purchasing an additional 363,123 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,804,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $519,069,000 after purchasing an additional 335,842 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,670,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,975,000 after purchasing an additional 321,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,163,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $608,596,000 after purchasing an additional 308,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $265.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.75 and a 12-month high of $327.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.78.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.60%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on APD shares. Cowen lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.24.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

