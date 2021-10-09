Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $10.08 Million in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 52,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,081,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.09% of The Scotts Miracle-Gro as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SMG. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 124.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 101.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $146.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.16 and a 200-day moving average of $192.76. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $139.20 and a one year high of $254.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.13.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 66.94%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.80 EPS. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SMG shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Truist reduced their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.00.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

