Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $10.29 Million in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 72,231 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,286,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $403,729,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 219.1% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,080,100 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $545,101,000 after buying an additional 2,801,305 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,693,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,089,127,000 after buying an additional 2,593,318 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $255,171,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,559,093 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,009,895,000 after buying an additional 1,555,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT opened at $126.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $113.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.87 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $672,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,928,710. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. New Street Research cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Susquehanna cut Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.39.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

