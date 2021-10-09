Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $11.18 Million in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 169,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,182,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on XEL shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $63.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.94 and a 200-day moving average of $68.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.23 and a 1-year high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. On average, equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.59%.

In other Xcel Energy news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $3,789,686.04. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 200,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,984,700.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

