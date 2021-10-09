Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $8.43 Million in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 90,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,429,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.09% of Western Alliance Bancorporation as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 124.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $112.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.69. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $112.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.48.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $506.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.56 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 47.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver bought 200,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 48,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton bought 40,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WAL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.31.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

