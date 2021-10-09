Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $8.53 Million in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 46,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,533,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,036,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,928,000 after purchasing an additional 378,774 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 10.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,616,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,657,000 after purchasing an additional 452,052 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 11.2% in the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,905,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,243,000 after purchasing an additional 392,535 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 107.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,412,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,853 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,820,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,414,000 after purchasing an additional 52,006 shares during the period. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BILL shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Bill.com from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $223.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.00.

Shares of BILL opened at $274.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $252.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -234.47 and a beta of 2.42. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.19 and a 1-year high of $301.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 41.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $1,831,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 1,200 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.91, for a total value of $358,692.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 275,805 shares of company stock worth $68,304,382. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

