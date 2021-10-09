Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $8.89 Million in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 167,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,891,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.06% of WestRock at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in WestRock by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,987,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,595,921,000 after buying an additional 459,434 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in WestRock by 52.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,547,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,485,912,000 after buying an additional 9,777,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in WestRock by 8.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,394,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $340,329,000 after buying an additional 482,325 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in WestRock by 5.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,924,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,405,000 after buying an additional 264,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in WestRock by 16.4% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,264,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,952,000 after buying an additional 601,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $50.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. WestRock has a 12-month low of $36.59 and a 12-month high of $62.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.07.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WestRock will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on WestRock from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

