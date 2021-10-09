Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New $11.63 Million Investment in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,631,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Lam Research by 380.7% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth approximately $1,301,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,318,105,000 after buying an additional 32,283 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 94.3% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 20.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,087,000 after buying an additional 18,584 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research stock opened at $550.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $333.31 and a 52-week high of $673.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $596.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $614.81.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.53 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $780.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $702.83.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.