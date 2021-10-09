Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New $9.06 Million Investment in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 126,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,057,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7,193.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 17,984 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 838.9% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 206,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,822,000 after buying an additional 184,654 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $461,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,347,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $454,065,000 after buying an additional 163,990 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,080,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,229,099,000 after buying an additional 180,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ED shares. TheStreet cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $75.13.

NYSE:ED opened at $73.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.17. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $83.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.52.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 8.65%. As a group, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.16%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

