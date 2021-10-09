Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 3,353 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,501 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $11,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 62.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on ROST shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $107.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.68 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

