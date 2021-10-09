Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 34,865 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,560 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,865 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.08% of Tapestry worth $9,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $37.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 28.77%. Tapestry’s revenue was up 126.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TPR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.62.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $721,168.47. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 53,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,632.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $51,297.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

