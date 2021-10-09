Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Raises Holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 1,479.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,349 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 192,349 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.17% of CDK Global worth $10,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in CDK Global by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 676,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,568,000 after acquiring an additional 320,113 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 123,284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,908 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in CDK Global by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 41,810 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in CDK Global in the 1st quarter worth about $461,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in CDK Global by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 14,524 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CDK Global news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $62,163.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CDK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

Shares of CDK stock opened at $43.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.96. CDK Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.78 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $420.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.10 million. CDK Global had a return on equity of 5,754.17% and a net margin of 59.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

