Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Raises Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 1,740.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,525 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $8,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.0% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $206.77 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $128.46 and a 12 month high of $228.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.68. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 48.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

In related news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $108,116.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,641. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.73.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

