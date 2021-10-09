Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Raises Position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 167.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 382,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 239,603 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.17% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $10,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HTA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 166.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,349,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,791,000 after buying an additional 1,466,693 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 45.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,393,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,190 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 149.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,476,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,717,000 after purchasing an additional 884,657 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,096,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 23,019,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $634,903,000 after buying an additional 551,726 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HTA opened at $31.71 on Friday. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.39 and a fifty-two week high of $31.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.70 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.77.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 3.41%. Equities analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.325 dividend. This is a positive change from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.02%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HTA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.10.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

