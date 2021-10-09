Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 3,830.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,753 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.11% of Natera worth $11,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Natera by 10.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,286,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $333,661,000 after purchasing an additional 315,811 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Natera by 4.0% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,195,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $222,972,000 after purchasing an additional 85,200 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Natera by 10.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,022,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,885,000 after purchasing an additional 195,279 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Natera by 0.9% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,490,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $151,339,000 after purchasing an additional 13,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Natera by 7.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,325,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $134,542,000 after purchasing an additional 92,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Natera alerts:

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $114.07 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.61 and a twelve month high of $129.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of -31.08 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.27). Natera had a negative return on equity of 74.29% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. The business had revenue of $142.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $56,048.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Healy acquired 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $113.00 per share, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,336. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 226,153 shares of company stock valued at $26,190,448 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NTRA shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James started coverage on Natera in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Natera from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.55.

About Natera

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.