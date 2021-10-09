Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Raises Stock Position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,580 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of Anaplan worth $9,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in Anaplan by 366.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 25,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 19,997 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 281,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,004,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 197.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 68,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 45,642 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 541.8% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 38,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 32,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,591,000. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLAN stock opened at $59.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.44. Anaplan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.48 and a beta of 1.99.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.47% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The firm had revenue of $144.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total value of $2,392,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 10,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $666,349.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,945.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 508,748 shares of company stock valued at $32,847,345 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PLAN shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Anaplan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.96.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

