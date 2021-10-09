Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 40,375 Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd reduced its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,375 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.42% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $9,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYLS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,911,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,547,000 after acquiring an additional 545,814 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,188,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,804,000 after buying an additional 102,826 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 834,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,581,000 after buying an additional 47,002 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 650,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,630,000 after buying an additional 69,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 565,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,509,000 after buying an additional 62,597 shares during the last quarter.

HYLS opened at $48.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.28 and its 200 day moving average is $48.48. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $46.74 and a 12-month high of $49.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

