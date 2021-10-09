Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 8,111 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,460 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 8,111 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,982,858 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,427,089,000 after purchasing an additional 361,413 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,101,074 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,215,213,000 after buying an additional 164,493 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 9.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,691,494,000 after acquiring an additional 647,017 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,427,558 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,637,109,000 after purchasing an additional 334,963 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,517,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,433,308,000 after purchasing an additional 24,544 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP stock opened at $216.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $141.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $171.50 and a 1 year high of $231.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.87.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.68.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

