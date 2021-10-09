Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 60,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,229,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.05% of Celanese at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

CE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 target price (down previously from $188.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $168.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.25.

NYSE CE opened at $159.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $109.14 and a 12-month high of $171.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

