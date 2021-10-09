Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Trims Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd reduced its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,897 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,477 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $9,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dell Technologies by 2.4% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 25.2% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in Dell Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 4,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Dell Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. 30.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

In other news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 281,818 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $26,893,891.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 68,543 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $7,197,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 556,460 shares of company stock worth $53,994,693 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DELL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. OTR Global raised Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.47.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $105.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.88 and a twelve month high of $107.90. The company has a market capitalization of $80.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.55 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 88.70% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Featured Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.