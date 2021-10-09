Qubitica 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $7.00 (QBIT)

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One Qubitica coin can currently be purchased for about $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Qubitica has traded 28.9% lower against the US dollar. Qubitica has a market capitalization of $9.66 million and approximately $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.82 or 0.00541691 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000185 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000953 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $594.91 or 0.01078423 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000050 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qubitica Profile

QBIT is a coin. It was first traded on March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qubitica’s official website is www.qubitica.net

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

Qubitica Coin Trading

